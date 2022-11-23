Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $30.62.
