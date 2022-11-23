Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $340.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

