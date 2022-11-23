Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

