Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.31. 24,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

