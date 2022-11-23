Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. 14,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,602. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

