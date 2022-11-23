Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,294,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The company has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

