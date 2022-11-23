Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.44. 21,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

