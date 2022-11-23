Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 20,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

