Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0218

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.65 million and $134.57 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.58 or 0.08709624 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00470530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,739.64 or 0.28875918 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217579 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,181,045.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

