Verasity Price Reaches $0.0030 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012840 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.