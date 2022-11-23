Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Trading Up 3.2%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.13 and last traded at $179.05. Approximately 11,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,014,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

