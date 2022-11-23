Vertcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,712.09 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $54,712.09 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,457.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00479754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00118308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00816579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00699772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00241101 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,515,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

