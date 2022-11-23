Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% Auto Parts 4Less Group -178.12% N/A -1,130.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.13 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -37.45 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.34 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viad and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viad and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Summary

Viad beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

