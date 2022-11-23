Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
VGI stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.