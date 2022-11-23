Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

VGI stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

