Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Trading Up 1.3%

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.92.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

