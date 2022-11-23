Vow Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004667 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $119.99 million and $460,841.24 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

