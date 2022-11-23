VRES (VRS) Price Tops $1.29 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $64.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00236568 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.27649163 USD and is up 27.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $195.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.