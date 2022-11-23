WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.30

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.
WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.
