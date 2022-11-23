Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

