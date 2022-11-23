WAX Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $133.23 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.88 or 0.08679371 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00471019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.40 or 0.28899684 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,174,300 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,273,029,458.8950715 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05862977 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $26,471,604.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

