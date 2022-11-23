Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 3,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,121,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 49.16 and a beta of -0.10.
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
