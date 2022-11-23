Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 3,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,121,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Weber Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 49.16 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the second quarter worth about $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weber by 174.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth about $546,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

