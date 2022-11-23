Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pipestone Energy (BKBEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS: BKBEF):

11/10/2022 – Pipestone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/10/2022 – Pipestone Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

11/10/2022 – Pipestone Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

11/10/2022 – Pipestone Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

9/30/2022 – Pipestone Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Pipestone Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 24,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,855. Pipestone Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

