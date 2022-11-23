Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):

11/11/2022 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Veracyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/12/2022 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Veracyte Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Veracyte by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

