Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):
- 11/11/2022 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Veracyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 10/12/2022 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Veracyte Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
