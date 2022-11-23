Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

