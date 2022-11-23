Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “$190.00” Price Target for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) received a $190.00 price target from Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.08. 1,349,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,430. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $373.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

