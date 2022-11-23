West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
