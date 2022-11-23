Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 661.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

