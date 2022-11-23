Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 448,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

