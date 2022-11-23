Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $137,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

