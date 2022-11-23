Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 279,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

