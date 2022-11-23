Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 112,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

