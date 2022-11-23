Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

WTFC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

