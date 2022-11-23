Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

NYSE WWW opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

