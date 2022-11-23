WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.59 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $135.59 million and $15.39 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,408,224 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

