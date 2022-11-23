WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.09 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $136.09 million and $15.41 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.50 or 0.08687882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00473594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.51 or 0.29076075 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,420,447 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

