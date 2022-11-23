WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $822.32

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.32 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 868.40 ($10.27). WPP shares last traded at GBX 864.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 3,789,726 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,158 ($13.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,580.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 783.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 821.62.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

