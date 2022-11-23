Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,410.60

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.14 million and approximately $12,410.60 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02308903 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,209.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

