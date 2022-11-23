X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.03

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $26.69. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 3,269,268 shares trading hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,164,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 346,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 736.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 414,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter.

