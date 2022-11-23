Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,799 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,913. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

