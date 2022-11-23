Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after buying an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

