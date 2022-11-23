Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.78 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.