ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.54. 71,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,419,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,537,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 640,409 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

