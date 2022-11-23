ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.54. 71,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,419,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,537,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 640,409 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

