ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.54. 71,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,419,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
