128,307 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

