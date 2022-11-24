150,047 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

