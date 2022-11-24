197,099 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 6,078,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,840. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

