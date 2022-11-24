22,900 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

