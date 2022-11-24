24,681 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 990,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,677. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,049,156. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

