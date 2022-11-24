36,400 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. TEGNA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.74. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

