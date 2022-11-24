49,588 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.99. 1,716,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,139. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

