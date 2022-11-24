51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

