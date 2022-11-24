51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
